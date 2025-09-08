Russia’s Cancer Vaccine Shows High Efficacy In Preclinical Trials

Russia’s critical cancer vaccine has passed preclinical trials with tests showing that it is safe and highly effective, marking a major breakthrough for cancer treatment. The research for this vaccine took several years, while the final trials lasted three years.

The vaccine now awaits approval before it can be used in patients. Veronika Skvortsova of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) announced the news at the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Russian news agency Tass.

"The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies," Skvortsova stated. "The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval," said Veronika Skvortsova, Tass reported.

Speaking at the forum, she highlighted the vaccine's safety, even with repeated doses and its strong effectiveness. According to her, tests showed that the tumour size and growth dropped by 60–80%, depending on the cancer type.

Researchers also discovered that the survival rates improved. Based on current trials, the first target for use of this vaccine will be colorectal cancer. Vaccines for glioblastoma and certain melanomas, including ocular melanoma, are also in advanced development and showing promising results.