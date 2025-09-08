Russia’s Cancer Vaccine Shows High Efficacy In Preclinical Trials
Veronika Skvortsova of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) announced the success of the vaccine in the preclinical trials at the Eastern Economic Forum.
Russia’s critical cancer vaccine has passed preclinical trials with tests showing that it is safe and highly effective, marking a major breakthrough for cancer treatment. The research for this vaccine took several years, while the final trials lasted three years.
The vaccine now awaits approval before it can be used in patients. Veronika Skvortsova of the Federal Medical and Biological Agency (FMBA) announced the news at the Eastern Economic Forum, according to Russian news agency Tass.
"The research spanned several years, with the last three dedicated to mandatory preclinical studies," Skvortsova stated. "The vaccine is now ready for use; we are awaiting official approval," said Veronika Skvortsova, Tass reported.
Speaking at the forum, she highlighted the vaccine's safety, even with repeated doses and its strong effectiveness. According to her, tests showed that the tumour size and growth dropped by 60–80%, depending on the cancer type.
Researchers also discovered that the survival rates improved. Based on current trials, the first target for use of this vaccine will be colorectal cancer. Vaccines for glioblastoma and certain melanomas, including ocular melanoma, are also in advanced development and showing promising results.
The 10th Eastern Economic Forum took place in Vladivostok from Sept. 3 to 6. Held under the theme “The Far East: Cooperation for Peace and Prosperity,” it gathered over 8,400 participants from over 75 countries.
According to the American Cancer Society, vaccines are understood as a way to prevent infections like measles or chickenpox. These vaccines help the immune system recognise and fight harmful viruses. But vaccines can also be used against cancer. They train the immune system to detect and attack cancer cells.
As of now, some vaccines for the treatment of issues such as prostate and bladder cancers already exist. Researchers are actively working on developing more.
These lab-made substances help boost the body’s natural defences. They strengthen the immune system to fight or prevent cancer. Some are used to treat existing cancers, while others, like the human papillomavirus or HPV vaccine, help prevent cancer from developing in the first place by targeting cancer-causing infections.