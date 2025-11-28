Periyar River To Varkala Beach: Martian Landforms Named After Iconic Sites In Kerala

Several iconic places from Kerala now have a second home on Mars. The International Astronomical Union (IAU) on Nov. 24 announced that several geological features on the Red Planet will now carry Indian names.

Among the newly named Martian sites are Kerala's largest river, Periyar, its largest fort, Bekal and the popular Varkala beach. The newly approved names by IAU also include two towns linked to ISRO, Thumba and Valiamala.

The list also honours M S Krishnan, the first Indian to become the director of the Geological Survey of India in 1951. An over three-billion-year-old and 77-km wide crater on Mars has been named Krishnan. Nearby, a 50 km-wide plain will be called Krishnan Planum, the IAU announced.

In total, seven Indian names feature in the latest Martian nomenclature, a move that reflects India’s growing footprint in the space sector.

Based on the naming rules followed by the international organisation, large craters, 50 km or more, are named after scientists. Smaller craters take names from towns and villages with populations under 1,00,000.