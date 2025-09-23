Paracetamol is a proven safe drug and there is no need to panic about its use, according to Dr Soumya Swaminathan, a pediatrician and former Chief Scientist at WHO. Dr Soumya said, 'I see no proven scientific evidence' of linking paracetamol to autism.

According to the former WHO scientist, there are many studies which prove the efficacy of Paracetamol and it should be used safely under a physicians directions.

Dr Soumya who served as Chief Scientist at the WHO during the COVID 19 pandemic asserts 'paracetamol is one of the safest medicine' and the global gynecologists and obstetrics association recommends its use.

Reacting to US President Donald Trumps assertions she said 'there is no need to panic, he makes these outlandish claims that are not backed by scientific evidence'. We saw President Trump making all kinds of bizarre claims during the COVID 19 pandemic.

But at the same time all medication has to be taken under a physicians directions and this Google based medication and long term use of any medication including paracetamol can cause damage. Paracetamol is known to cause kidney damage. But under a physicians care Paracetamol is a very safe drug to use.

Dr Soumya says 'the benefits out weigh the risks and Tylenol and Paracetamol should continue be used' but under a physicians care. 'There is no need for the public to be scared' asserts Dr Soumya. This creation of a 'panic' is not good for the public.