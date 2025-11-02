One In Nine Persons Found Positive For Infectious Disease In ICMR Study

The spread of infectious diseases rose from 10.7% in the first quarter to 11.5% in the second quarter of 2025, according to the report by the Indian Council of Medical Research. According to the Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories network of ICMR, between January and March, out of 2,28,856 samples, 24,502 (10.7%) were found to contain pathogens from April to June 2025, 26,055 (11.5%) out of 2,26,095 samples tested positive.

Thus, the infection rate rose by 0.8 percentage points over the previous quarter, signalling the need for stronger monitoring of infection trends.