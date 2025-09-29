Night Shift Linked To Heart Risk? Why Late-Night Work May Be More Harmful Than You Realise
According to a US-based study, sleep loss in adults refers to, "sleep of shorter duration than the average basal need of seven to eight hours per night."
Waking up groggy and tired is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues caused by sleep loss. The clash between the body's natural rhythm and late-night work schedule is growing, especially among the younger generation of employees and putting them at a greater risk for high blood pressure, stiffened arteries, and unprecedented metabolic changes, according to medical professionals.
The study also highlighted that sleeping five hours or less increases mortality risk by around 15% and that around 20% of the workers who are engaged in any type of shift work face problems like chronic sleep loss and disruption of circadian rhythms.
Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, told Business Standard that people are very late to notice the damage, usually when symptoms like "social jetlag" surface.
Social jetlag can be defined as a rift between your natural rhythm or internal body clock (also known as circadian rhythm) and the sleep routine moulded by social obligations such as work and school.
Due to night shifts, blood pressure, which is supposed to go down 10–20% at night rises, making it hard for your heart to rest, according to Hiremath.
How To Manage Sleep Better?
As per the study, there are no formal treatment guidelines in primary or specialty care for dealing with sleep loss. However, it stated, "the most effective treatment for sleep loss is to sleep longer or take a short nap lasting no more than two hours."
Dr. Hiremath suggested these remedies to help night owls and late-night shift workers sleep better:
Light therapy: Bright light during night shifts, blackout curtains during daytime sleep.
Time your meals: Avoid heavy meals between 10 p.m. and 6 a.m. to improve lipid and glucose control.
Melatonin supplements: Low doses (0.5–3 mg) 30–60 minutes before daytime sleep may help. To be avoided if taking blood thinners, in cases of sleep apnea, or pregnancy.
Limit the caffeine: Hiremath advised to keep caffeine under 400 mg per shift, that too scattered through the shift and stop consumption at least 6–8 hours before sleep. Avoid energy drinks because they combine other stimulants and sugar subsequently increasing the risk of arrhythmia.