Night Shift Linked To Heart Risk? Why Late-Night Work May Be More Harmful Than You Realise

Waking up groggy and tired is only the tip of the iceberg when it comes to issues caused by sleep loss. The clash between the body's natural rhythm and late-night work schedule is growing, especially among the younger generation of employees and putting them at a greater risk for high blood pressure, stiffened arteries, and unprecedented metabolic changes, according to medical professionals.

According to a US-based study published in the National Library of Medicine, sleep loss in adults refers to, "sleep of shorter duration than the average basal need of seven to eight hours per night."

The study also highlighted that sleeping five hours or less increases mortality risk by around 15% and that around 20% of the workers who are engaged in any type of shift work face problems like chronic sleep loss and disruption of circadian rhythms.

Niranjan Hiremath, Senior Consultant, Cardiovascular and Aortic Surgery at Indraprastha Apollo Hospitals, Delhi, told Business Standard that people are very late to notice the damage, usually when symptoms like "social jetlag" surface.

Social jetlag can be defined as a rift between your natural rhythm or internal body clock (also known as circadian rhythm) and the sleep routine moulded by social obligations such as work and school.

Due to night shifts, blood pressure, which is supposed to go down 10–20% at night rises, making it hard for your heart to rest, according to Hiremath.