Next Indian Astronaut Will Travel In Indigenously Built Spacecraft: Union Minister Jitendra Singh

Shubhanshu Shukla's successful space odyssey has provided expertise for India's future voyages and the next Indian astronaut will travel in an indigenously built spacecraft, Union Minister Jitendra Singh has said.

In an exclusive video interview to PTI, Singh said Shukla's three-week stay at the International Space Station as part of the Axiom-4 mission has given India valuable insights and experience in handling space missions as it prepares for its own Gaganyaan project.