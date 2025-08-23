National Space Day: Why PM Modi Picked Aug. 23 To Celebrate ISRO's Achievements?

India on Saturday celebrated its second National Space Day, a date chosen to honour the historic landing of Chandrayaan-3 on the lunar south pole on August 23, 2023. Union Minister Jitendra Singh was the chief guest at this year's celebrations.

Explaining the significance, Nilesh M Desai, Director of ISRO's Space Applications Centre, said, "On 23rd August 2023, Chandrayaan-3 lander successfully landed on the south pole of the moon. So in its memory, PM Modi had announced to celebrate National Space Day. The main objective… is to increase people's knowledge about space and for them to take inspiration from the successes India has achieved in space."

Desai highlighted India's rare record of achieving planetary exploration milestones in maiden attempts. "Only during Chandrayaan-2, we tried to land, but we failed. Chandrayaan-3 successfully landed on 23rd August 2023 and India became the first country in the world to land on the South Pole," he said.