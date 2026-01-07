NASA Releases Stunning 25‑Year Time‑Lapse Of Supernova Remnant

Kepler’s Supernova Remnant is the aftermath of a white dwarf that exploded after crossing a critical mass threshold. Viewed in X-rays, the remains form a glowing blue ring, cut by a slanted streak running diagonally across the image, with thinner, more diffuse material at the lower edge and a pale arc crowning the top.

By analysing the footage, scientists found that the most rapidly moving material in the remnant is racing at around 13.8 million miles per hour, roughly 2% of the speed of light, towards the lower part of the image.

Slower material, drifting upwards at about 4 million miles per hour, is encountering denser gas, revealing important details about the surroundings into which the star exploded.

“Supernova explosions and the elements they hurl into space are the lifeblood of new stars and planets,” said Brian Williams of NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland, and principal investigator of the latest observations of Kepler by the Chandra X-ray Observatory. “Understanding exactly how they behave is crucial to knowing our cosmic history,” he added.