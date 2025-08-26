NASA, IBM Develop 'Surya': Here's How Advanced AI Model Can Protect From Solar Storms

NASA has launched an advanced artificial intelligence (AI) model in collaboration with IBM that excels in analysing solar observation data, paving the way for the prediction of solar storms with higher accuracy. Known as Surya, derived from the Sanskrit word for the Sun, this model marks a major leap in the use of AI for interpreting solar images and advancing space weather prediction.

This pioneering tool is set to play a crucial role in safeguarding vital systems such as GPS navigation, electricity infrastructure and telecommunications from the unpredictable behaviour of the Sun.

Conventional solar weather forecasting has often struggled due to limited satellite coverage of the Sun’s surface. Because of this, making precise predictions has remained a challenge for space scientists.

Surya will overcome this obstacle as it has been trained on the largest high-resolution dataset available for the Sun. This comprehensive collection is intended to assist researchers in improving the study and evaluation of key space weather forecasting tasks.