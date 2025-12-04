NASA Finds Sugars, Space Gum, Stardust In Asteroid Bennu Samples, Hinting At Life's Origins

This discovery came to light due to scientists led by Yoshihiro Furukawa of Tohoku University in Japan, who wrote about their findings in the Nature Geoscience journal.

They found ribose (a primary ingredient for the formation of RNA) and glucose for the very first time in an extraterrestrial sample, which, when coupled with amino acids and nucleobases indicated that all the major building blocks of RNA could be found on the asteroid.

Glucose's discovery is significant due to it being an energy source that powers biological life on earth.

"Ribose in RNA is used in the molecule’s sugar-phosphate “backbone” that connects a string of information-carrying nucleobases," the blog post said.

When juxtaposed with the absence of deoxyribose, a key component of DNA, the discovery seems to provide more credence to the hypothesis that RNA was more necessary for creation of life than DNA, as indicated by its detection on an ancient asteroid.

“Present day life is based on a complex system organized primarily by three types of functional biopolymers: DNA, RNA, and proteins,” Furukawa said.

“However, early life may have been simpler. RNA is the leading candidate for the first functional biopolymer because it can store genetic information and catalyze many biological reactions," he added.