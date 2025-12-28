NASA Announces Plans To Build A Moon Base And Musk Is Ecstatic

Billionaire Elon Musk, replied to the post with just one word, "Awesome."

Musk's company SpaceX is expected to build 'Starship' for NASA, a reusable two-state rocket designed for manned space flight to land astronauts on the Moon, so as to set up lunar colonies.

A part of NASA's Artemis program to reestablish the US's presence on the Moon since the last 50 years.

NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon and consolidate a long-term presence. This is part of the space organisation's plans to train for crewed expeditions to Mars in the future.

SpaceX is also not likely to be the exclusive supplier of vital infrastructure for the Artemis III crewed lunar mission as NASA reopened the bidding process for the contract for the same.