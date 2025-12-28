NASA Announces Plans To Build A Moon Base And Musk Is Ecstatic
Elon Musk's company SpaceX is expected to build 'Starship' for NASA, a reusable two-state rocket designed for manned space flight to land astronauts on the Moon, so as to set up lunar colonies.
The National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Administrator Jared Isaacman announced that the US space body will be building a base on the Moon, as confirmed by a post on social media platform X from Isaacman on Sunday.
Isaacman was replying to a message from space-related venture capital figure Micheal Mealling who asked how NASA would have an enduring presence on the Moon.
Billionaire Elon Musk, replied to the post with just one word, "Awesome."
A part of NASA's Artemis program to reestablish the US's presence on the Moon since the last 50 years.
NASA plans to land the first woman and the first person of colour on the Moon and consolidate a long-term presence. This is part of the space organisation's plans to train for crewed expeditions to Mars in the future.
SpaceX is also not likely to be the exclusive supplier of vital infrastructure for the Artemis III crewed lunar mission as NASA reopened the bidding process for the contract for the same.
Isaacman told CNBC that establishing an "orbital economy" is the "number one" priority for NASA, in accordance with the US administration's National Space Policy.
The NASA administrator stated the policy would emphasise on realising scientific, economic and national security value for the US with regards to space.
He also further spoke about NASA's plans to expand its partnership with private firms for space-related infrastructure.
He also spoke about investments in nuclear power and nuclear propulsion in space as part of the organisation's future plans.