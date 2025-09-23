Microplastics Are Invading Your Bones, Brains And Other Organs With Harmful Consequences: Study

Microplastics are now infiltrating the bone marrow, brain, placenta and and breast milk of humans according to a new study cited by Business Standard on Tuesday.

According to 'Effects of microplastics on the bones: a comprehensive review' which surveyed 62 scientific articles and found out that microplastic have the ability to invade brains, blood, placenta, breast milk and bone tissue, such as bone marrow.

According to studies done on animals, microplastics reduced bone strength, interfered with skeletal growth and caused deformities.

The plastics induce more activity in osteoclasts which are supposed to break down old or damaged bone cells to make room for new tissue for areas that are growing or need repair. This might lead to them breaking and dissolving bone tissues, leading to weaker bones.

According to studies, plastic accumulation in the brain may lead to cellular damage, nerve cell damage and tissue inflammation and eventually increase the risk of cognitive decline and neurogenerative diseases. The plastics may also block blood flow and reduce it. It may block arteries, cause blood clots, increase blood pressure, and ramp up the risk of heart attacks and strokes.