Half Of Users Quit Weight-Loss Drug In A Year: Study Warns Against Quick-Fix Solutions

A new study has shown that half of adults without diabetes who take the popular weight-loss drug, semaglutide, discontinued it within a year.

Semaglutide is part of a class of drugs called glucagon-like peptide-1 (GLP-1) receptor agonists. These drugs were first developed to treat diabetes. However, it is currently being widely used for weight loss.

Professor Reimar W Thomsen, the study's lead author, outlined that this pattern of stopping the treatment early is a disturbing trend. “These medications aren't meant to be a quick fix. The benefits go away when treatment stops," said Thomsen, as per a Science Daily report.

According to the study, out of 77,310 first-time users of semaglutide for weight loss, over half (40,262) stopped it within a year. Treatment dropout rates were 18% at three months, 31% at six months and 42% at nine months.

The study also found that younger users (18–29) were 48% more likely to stop semaglutide within a year than those aged 45–59. People in low-income areas were also 14% more likely to discontinue than those in high-income neighbourhoods, the Science Daily report added. The findings were being presented at the 2024 annual meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes in Vienna.