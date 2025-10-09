New Type Of Diabetes Found In Babies Under Six Months: All You Need To Know

A discovery has been made in the world of childhood health in which scientists have identified a brand new type of diabetes affecting babies.

Published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, this study is a major step forward in discovering the complex science behind insulin, diabetes and rare genetic diseases.

The study found that a previously unknown gene alteration causes diabetes in infants younger than six months old. This rare condition was recognised in six children, all of whom also displayed neurological symptoms.

The study was conducted by the researchers from the University of Exeter Medical School, in collaboration with Université Libre de Bruxelles and international partners.