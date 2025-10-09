New Type Of Diabetes Found In Babies Under Six Months: All You Need To Know
Most babies who develop diabetes before six months do so because of changes in their genes.
A discovery has been made in the world of childhood health in which scientists have identified a brand new type of diabetes affecting babies.
Published in the Journal of Clinical Investigation, this study is a major step forward in discovering the complex science behind insulin, diabetes and rare genetic diseases.
The study found that a previously unknown gene alteration causes diabetes in infants younger than six months old. This rare condition was recognised in six children, all of whom also displayed neurological symptoms.
The study was conducted by the researchers from the University of Exeter Medical School, in collaboration with Université Libre de Bruxelles and international partners.
New Type of Diabetes Discovered
Most babies who develop diabetes before six months do so because of changes in their genes. However, this new type has been traced to specific modifications in one gene: TMEM167A. These children also suffered from related problems such as epilepsy and unusually small heads, making this form of diabetes quite distinct from common childhood types.
What is TMEM167A? Causes Explained
TMEM167A is a gene that was not well understood until now. Scientists used advanced DNA sequencing technology and a stem cell research method called CRISPR to reveal its mystery. TMEM167A helps pancreatic beta cells make and release insulin, which manages blood sugar levels. When this gene is faulty, these cells cannot work properly; they become stressed and eventually die, leading to both diabetes and neurological symptoms.
"Finding the DNA changes that cause diabetes in babies gives us a unique way to find the genes that play key roles in making and secreting insulin. In this collaborative study, the finding of specific DNA changes causing this rare type of diabetes in six children, led us to clarify the function of a little-known gene, TMEM167A, showing how it plays a key role in insulin secretion," said Elisa de Franco, at the University of Exeter, as reported by news agency IANS.
Solution and Hope for the Future
Researchers created insulin-making cells from stem cells in the lab so they could watch exactly what goes wrong when TMEM167A malfunctions. This doesn’t just help explain why these rare cases of diabetes occur, it opens the door to better treatments, possibly even new types of medicines. The discovery is also expected to help scientists understand other forms of diabetes, which affects millions globally.