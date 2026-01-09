Medical Emergency Triggers Early Return Of Four Astronauts From ISS As NASA Cuts Short Mission

NASA is cutting a mission aboard the International Space Station short following a medical emergency. The development comes as one of the astronauts on the ISS is facing medical issues, leading to an early return of the US-Japanese-Russian crew to Earth. NASA also cancelled its first spacewalk of the year due to the health issue.

"NASA is postponing the Thursday, Jan. 8, spacewalk outside the International Space Station. The agency is monitoring a medical concern with a crew member that arose Wednesday afternoon aboard the orbital complex," the agency posted on X on Thursday.

The US-based space agency said that the crew of four will return to Earth in the coming days.

The agency did not reveal the astronaut’s identity or the medical condition, citing privacy, the news agency AP reported.