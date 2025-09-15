Higher Wegovy Dose Boosts Weight Loss But Raises Side-Effect Risks: Study
A higher dose of the weight-loss drug Wegovy accelerates the process of losing weight but also increases the risk of side effects, according to a new study.
In a trial, participants who received an increased weekly dose lost an average of 19% of their body weight over a year, online journal NewScientist reported.
This is higher than the 15% average weight loss seen with the standard dose when combined with healthy eating and exercise. However, those on the higher dose also experienced more side effects, including nausea and painful skin sensations, according to the trial conducted by researchers at the University of Toronto in Canada and scientists at Novo Nordisk.
Wegovy, developed by Novo Nordisk, contains semaglutide, a GLP-1 receptor agonist that mimics the hormone glucagon-like peptide-1. It works by slowing down how quickly the stomach empties and signalling the brain to reduce hunger. Semaglutide, originally developed for treating type-2 diabetes, has become a very popular drug among weight loss enthusiasts.
“But there are patients who don’t respond as well as they could, or who respond well but desire more than the typical 10 to 15% weight loss,” Lora Heisler at the University of Aberdeen, UK, was cited as saying by NewScientist. Lora wasn’t involved in the study.
To investigate the effects of a higher dose, Sean Wharton of the University of Toronto and his team, including Novo Nordisk researchers, conducted a trial involving over 1,000 adults with obesity across 11 countries, including the US and Europe.
In the study, participants without diabetes were randomly assigned to receive either the standard 2.4 mg dose of semaglutide, a higher 7.2 mg dose, or a placebo. Doses were increased gradually and all participants were encouraged to reduce their calorie intake by 500 per day.
They were also asked to exercise for 150 minutes weekly. After one year, those on the standard dose lost an average of 16% of their body weight, while the high-dose group lost 19%. The placebo group saw 44% weight loss.
About one-third of participants on the standard dose of semaglutide lost 20% or more of their body weight, compared to nearly half of those on the higher dose. This suggests a higher dose leads to substantial improvements in weight loss, Heisler was quoted as saying by New Scientist.
The study showed that side effects of the drug were also common. Gut-related issues like nausea, vomiting and diarrhoea affected 61% of the standard-dose group and 71% of those on the higher dose. Even 40% of the placebo group reported similar symptoms, which Heisler said can occur for reasons unrelated to the treatment itself.
Over 20% of participants on the higher dose experienced unpleasant, painful skin sensations. In comparison, only 6% of the standard dose and one placebo recipient reported this side effect, according to the study. This indicated that, in addition to weight loss benefits, higher doses may also lead to more side effects among users.