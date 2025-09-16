Smoking Raises Risk Of All Forms Of Type-2 Diabetes, New Study Finds

Smoking is already notorious for causing cancer and heart disease. Now, fresh research shows it also raises the risk of every form of type-2 diabetes.

A study presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes 2025 conference in Vienna found that smoking increases the likelihood of developing all four subtypes of type-2 diabetes, whether linked to insulin resistance, insulin deficiency, obesity or age.

The strongest impact was seen in severe insulin-resistant diabetes, one of the most aggressive subtypes. Smokers were more than twice as likely to develop SIRD as non-smokers.