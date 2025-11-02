ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket To Launch India's Heaviest-Ever GSAT-7R Satellite Today: When & Where To Watch?
ISRO's satellite is the India’s heaviest communication satellite till date, weighing approximately 4,400 kg.
Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite on Sunday, Nov.2 2025. This would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy, a PIB release said.
The satellite would strengthen Navy’s space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities, it further added. The satellite will travel onboard a LVM3-M5 rocket, dubbed as 'Bahubali' for its heavylift capability, as per PTI. The indigenously designed and developed satellite would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota.
This satellite is the India’s heaviest communication satellite till date, weighing approximately 4,400 kg, and includes indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements.
GSAT-7R will provide telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands.
This satellite will enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy, the release further added.
"In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta," the PIB release said.
ISRO's heaviest-ever satellite: Launch time, how to watch?
The liftoff is scheduled for 5:26 pm IST from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission aims to place its payload into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), from where the satellite will gradually move into its final geostationary position. ISRO is expected to stream the launch live through its official website and social media platforms.
Launch Day for #LVM3M5. Indiaâs heavy-lift rocket launches #CMS03 today at 17:26 IST.— ISRO (@isro) November 2, 2025
Youtube URL: https://t.co/gFKB0A1GJE
ðï¸Â 2 Nov 2025 (Sunday)
ðÂ 4:56 PM IST onwards
For more Information Visithttps://t.co/yfpU5OTEc5 pic.twitter.com/NB46ZT1Pwb