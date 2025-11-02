Business NewsScienceISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket To Launch India's Heaviest-Ever GSAT-7R Satellite Today: When & Where To Watch?
ADVERTISEMENT

ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket To Launch India's Heaviest-Ever GSAT-7R Satellite Today: When & Where To Watch?

ISRO's satellite is the India’s heaviest communication satellite till date, weighing approximately 4,400 kg.

02 Nov 2025, 11:38 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
ISRO
ISRO's indigenously designed and developed satellite would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. (Image: ISRO/X)
Show Quick Read
Summary is AI Generated. Newsroom Reviewed

Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch Indian Navy’s GSAT-7R (CMS-03) communication satellite on Sunday, Nov.2 2025. This would be the most advanced communication satellite thus far for the Indian Navy, a PIB release said.

The satellite would strengthen Navy’s space-based communications and maritime domain awareness capabilities, it further added. The satellite will travel onboard a LVM3-M5 rocket, dubbed as 'Bahubali' for its heavylift capability, as per PTI. The indigenously designed and developed satellite would be launched from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. 

ALSO READ

Crewed Moon Mission By 2040; Maiden Human Spaceflight Launch In 2027: ISRO Chief Narayanan
Opinion
Crewed Moon Mission By 2040; Maiden Human Spaceflight Launch In 2027: ISRO Chief Narayanan
Read More

This satellite is the India’s heaviest communication satellite till date, weighing  approximately 4,400 kg, and includes indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements.

GSAT-7R will provide telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands.

This satellite will enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy, the release further added.

"In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta," the PIB release said.

ALSO READ

National Space Day: Why PM Modi Picked Aug. 23 To Celebrate ISRO's Achievements?
Opinion
National Space Day: Why PM Modi Picked Aug. 23 To Celebrate ISRO's Achievements?
Read More

ISRO's heaviest-ever satellite: Launch time, how to watch?

The liftoff is scheduled for 5:26 pm IST from the second launch pad at the Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota. The mission aims to place its payload into a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit (GTO), from where the satellite will gradually move into its final geostationary position. ISRO is expected to stream the launch live through its official website and social media platforms.

ALSO READ

HAL To Soon Build Small Rockets After Tech Transfer Deal With ISRO, Others
Opinion
HAL To Soon Build Small Rockets After Tech Transfer Deal With ISRO, Others
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT