ISRO’s ‘Bahubali’ Rocket To Launch India's Heaviest-Ever GSAT-7R Satellite Today: When & Where To Watch?

This satellite is the India’s heaviest communication satellite till date, weighing approximately 4,400 kg, and includes indigenous state-of-the-art components developed specifically to meet the Indian Navy’s operational requirements.

GSAT-7R will provide telecommunication coverage across the Indian Ocean Region. Its payload includes transponders capable of supporting voice, data, and video links over multiple communication bands.

This satellite will enhance connectivity with high-capacity bandwidth, enabling seamless and secure communication links between ships, aircraft, submarines, and Maritime Operations Centres of the Indian Navy, the release further added.

"In an era of complex security challenges, GSAT-7R represents Indian Navy's determination to protect the nation’s maritime interests leveraging advanced technology through Aatmanirbharta," the PIB release said.