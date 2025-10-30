Business NewsScienceISRO To Launch Communication Satellite On Nov 2
ISRO To Launch Communication Satellite On Nov 2

LVM3 rocket takes off with Chandrayaan-3 on board.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Sunday said its LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to lift off with the CMS-03 communication satellite on Nov. 2, 2025, from the Satish Dhawan Space Centre, Sriharikota.

"India's LVM3 launch vehicle is scheduled to launch the CMS-03 communication satellite in its fifth operational flight (LVM3-M5) on Nov. 2, 2025," ISRO said in a statement.

According to the space agency, CMS-03 is a multi-band communication satellite designed to provide services across a wide oceanic region, including the Indian landmass. Weighing about 4,400 kg, it will be the heaviest communication satellite to be launched to a Geosynchronous Transfer Orbit from Indian soil.

"The previous mission of LVM3 launched the Chandrayaan-3 mission, wherein India became the first country to land successfully near the lunar south pole," ISRO added.

ISRO further said that the launch vehicle has been fully assembled and integrated with the spacecraft and was moved to the launch pad on Oct. 26 for final pre-launch operations.

