ISRO Successfully Launches PSLV-C62: Check Key Applications In Defence, Agriculture And Health
The mission was part of a new contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.
In what was the Indian Space Research Organisation's (ISRO) first launch in 2026, the body has successfully lifted the trusted workhorse PSLV from the Sriharikota spaceport in Andhra Pradesh.
Officially named PSLV-C62, the workhorse will carry an earth observation satellite along with 14 other commercial payloads for both domestic and overseas customers.
The mission was part of a new contract secured by NewSpace India Ltd, the commercial arm of ISRO.
Application Of PSLV-C62 Rocket
The 44.4 metre tall four-stage PSLV-C62 rocket, which lifted off from the launc pad at around 10:18 a.m. on Monday, carry EOS-N1 and 14 co-passenger satellites planned for injection into Sun Synchronous Orbit.
Once the process is complete, these elements will help India improve border surveillance, national security, and mapping enemy positions.
There will be civilian uses for the EOS-N1, too, as it will help monitor crop health, soil moisture, mineral resources, and disaster management. All of this could serve as a boon for the country's agriculture monitoring division.
The elements carried in the rocket hold great significance even for the private sector.
The rocket includes seven satellites from Dhruva Space (e.g., DA-1, CGUSAT-1) and others from startups like TakeMe2Space (MOI-1 with AI processing) and Space Kidz India.
After a journey of 17 minutes, it is expected to place the satellites into Sun Synchronous Orbit at an altitude of about 511 km.
After the separation of all the satellites, scientists would restart the fourth stage (PS4) of the rocket to de-boost and enter a re-entry trajectory for the separation of the last satellite, the Kestrel Initial Technology Demonstrator (KID) capsule.
Both the PS4 stage and the KID capsule would re-enter the Earth's atmosphere and make a splashdown in the South Pacific Ocean, ISRO said.
With inputs from PTI.