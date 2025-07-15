Science'Inspired Billion Dreams': PM Modi, Others Celebrate Shubhanshu Shukla, Rest Of Axiom Crew's Return To Earth
"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space," Modi said.

15 Jul 2025, 04:04 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
Shubhanshu Shukla is an Indian Astronaut and a pilot in the Indian Air Force. (Image: axiom space website) 

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the return of Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the rest of Axiom-4 Mission crew, as they returned successfully to the earth on Tuesday.

"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit," Modi said.

Union Minister of State Jitendra Singh also celebrated the safe arrival of Shukla along with the rest of Axiom-4 Mission crew to the earth.

"The entire nation eagerly awaits your arrival back home…as you begin your return journey, after successful undocking of #Axiom-4 (sic)," Singh said.

"Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla’s successful return from the historic Axiom-4 mission is a proud moment for every Indian," Defense Minister Rajnath Singh said.

(This is a developing story)

