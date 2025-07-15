'Inspired Billion Dreams': PM Modi, Others Celebrate Shubhanshu Shukla, Rest Of Axiom Crew's Return To Earth

Prime Minister Narendra Modi celebrated the return of Shubhanshu Shukla, along with the rest of Axiom-4 Mission crew, as they returned successfully to the earth on Tuesday.

"I join the nation in welcoming Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla as he returns to Earth from his historic mission to Space. As India’s first astronaut to have visited International Space Station, he has inspired a billion dreams through his dedication, courage and pioneering spirit," Modi said.