HIV Drug Lenacapavir Faces Delay In India: What Patients Need To Know

The availability of the breakthrough HIV drug Lenacapavir in India is getting delayed due to regulatory issues and activists have raised concerns over its impact on the people at risk. Activists have warned that even though Indian companies could produce Lenacapavir at low cost, its access remains stalled in India. They said slow regulatory clearances and new patent filings by American drugmaker Gilead are creating major barriers. The concerns were raised ahead of World AIDS Day on Dec. 1.

According to a report by The Hindu BusinessLine, treatment activists argue that even though Indian generic manufacturers can supply Lenacapavir at affordable prices, regulatory delays may slow down the process. Some of them have also legally opposed Gilead’s patent application here.

Lenacapavir is a twice-yearly injectable and could transform HIV prevention. Health experts call it a major step toward controlling the epidemic.

Last October, Gilead Sciences issued voluntary licences for generic Lenacapavir. The licences went to Dr Reddy’s and Emcure and other companies in Egypt and Pakistan. This means that Indian firms can make the drug at low cost, but regulatory delays are slowing progress.