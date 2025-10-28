Here's Why Mumbai Is Still Getting Rain In Late October

Over the past two–three days, Mumbai and neighbouring areas have seen thundershowers with short, sharp bursts which is slightly different from the longer, persistent monsoon rains.

IMD’s daily forecast placed the city under a yellow alert and cautioned of intense spells up to 60 mm per hour, accompanied by thunder.

These convective cells build quickly and dump heavy rain in brief windows, explaining the sudden waterlogging despite relatively short durations.

Local weatherman Rushikesh Agre on his X handle delivered a real-time weather alert for heavy to intense rains hitting South Mumbai around 5 p.m. on Oct. 28, with radar imagery showing a strong precipitation band approaching from the Arabian Sea.

The dedicated tracker of Mumbai's meteorology aligns with IMD reports of unusual late-October showers driven by post-monsoon moisture and a low-pressure system, exceeding the typical 80 mm monthly average.