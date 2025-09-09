Heart Attacks May Be Triggered By Infections, Not Just Cholesterol: Study

Scientists in Finland and the United Kingdom have found new evidence suggesting that heart attacks might not just be caused by cholesterol or poor lifestyle, but also by infections.

The study, led by Professor Pekka Karhunen, discovered that a viral infection or an external trigger can activate the bacteria hiding in the biofilms inside artery plaques. These bacteria stay dormant and protected from the immune system for decades. Once active, the bacteria multiply and cause inflammation, according to the report published in ScienceDaily.

The researchers conducted the study at Tampere University and Oulu University in Finland, the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare, and the University of Oxford in the UK.

The findings stated that this inflammation can weaken or rupture the fibrous cap of the plaque, which can then lead to a blood clot called a thrombus. If this clot blocks the artery, it can cause a heart attack called a myocardial infarction, according to the report.

Karhunen outlined that earlier doctors believed coronary artery disease was caused mainly by oxidized LDL cholesterol. However, the new study suggests that hidden bacterial infections could also play a major role.