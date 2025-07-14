First Step Into Crude Space Journey: Lt Gen AK Bhatt On Axiom-4's Impact On India

The Axiom Mission 4 spaceflight is the first step when it comes to planning a crude space journey for the Indian Space Research Organisation's outer space exploration ambitions, according to Lieutenant General (retired) Anil Kumar Bhatt, the director general of the Indian Space Association.

He spoke to NDTV Profit on how the mission mounted by SpaceX and the National Aeronautics and Space Administration would fit in with ISRO's Gaganyaan initiative, which aims to achieve an indigenous manned space mission, which is anticipated to be launched in 2026.

After Indian astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla completes the mission, the research and experience resulting from the trip would be leveraged to plan for Gaganyaan.

Shukla conducted experiments designed by ISRO and other Indian research bodies on microgenesis, muscle loss, and other agricultural, bacterial and aquatic research.

"These experiments are not unique for India's space journey. They are global in nature," Bhatt told NDTV Profit.

He stated that the knowledge from each and every experiment will be available to share with the whole world.

According to reports, ISRO's experience with Axiom-4 significantly enhanced the organization's practical expertise in critical areas such as coordinating with the crew from the ground, real-time health monitoring, preparing astronauts medically and psychologically, integrating international crew members, and executing experiments.

Axiom-4 will influence the Indian space organisation's astronaut readiness, the confirmation of safety protocols, and the strategic development of missions.

According to Bhatt, Gaganyaan will initially be launched with a robot, after which three astronauts would take part in India's maiden fully manned indigenous space flight, which would take place in the next two years.

ISRO would then follow it up by starting work on its own international space station called 'Bharat Antriksh Station'. Construction on the station may commence in 2028 and be concluded by 2035, the ISA head said.

Bhatt reported that there are plans to send an Indian astronaut to the moon by 2040 in an Indian spacecraft.

He described the return of 'Crew Dragon Grace ', the spacecraft carrying Shukla and three other astronauts from the US, Poland and Hungary, as "complicated".

The craft undocked successfully from the International Space Station and entered orbit for 24 hours, after which it will enter Earth's atmosphere and land into the sea in Florida.

The craft will deploy special shields to deal with the acute rise in temperature that friction from plummeting into Earth's atmosphere would cause.

"They will then be recovered from there and brought," Bhatt said.

Grace is expected to land on June 15 at 3:01 pm IST, according to NDTV.