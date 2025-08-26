US Confirms First Human Case Of Flesh-Eating Parasite Screwworm

The first human case of a flesh eating screwworm parasite was identified by the US Department of Health and Human Services on Sunday, in a patient in Maryland who had travelled back from El Salvador.

The case was investigated by the Maryland department of health and the Centre for Disease Control and Prevention, and was confirmed to be a New World screwworm on Aug. 4, the Guardian reported.

Andrew Nixon, a spokesperson for the HHS confirmed that the risk to public health in the US from this infection was very low.