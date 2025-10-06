Fat Can Secretly Contribute To Alzheimer’s Disease: Study

While obesity has long been recognised as a contributor to various illnesses, the exact connection between excess weight and Alzheimer’s disease has, until recently, remained unclear.

A pioneering study from Houston Methodist has discovered that extracellular vesicles originating from fat tissue act as tiny messengers, prompting the accumulation of amyloid-β plaques in individuals with obesity. These plaques are an important characteristic of Alzheimer’s disease.

The study titled, “Decoding Adipose-Brain Crosstalk: Distinct Lipid Cargo in Human Adipose-Derived Extracellular Vesicles Modulates Amyloid Aggregation in Alzheimer's Disease”, was published in Alzheimer's & Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association on Oct. 2.

The study examines the connection between obesity, which affects roughly 40% of the US population and Alzheimer’s disease that impacts over 70 lakh Americans.

The research was spearheaded by Stephen Wong, who holds the John S. Dunn Presidential Distinguished Chair in Biomedical Engineering at Houston Methodist.