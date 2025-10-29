Comet 3I/ATLAS To Brush Past Earth Soon: How Was It Discovered And Is It A Threat?

US space agency NASA is studying a rare comet known as 3I/ATLAS, as it passes through our solar system. It is only the third known object from beyond our solar system to visit us.

Astronomers call it interstellar because its orbit is hyperbolic, which means it does not orbit the Sun in a closed path. While the comet poses no threat to Earth, its uniquely positioned trajectory and origin have caught the attention of scientists.

Discovered on July 1, this comet "won’t come closer than 1.8 astronomical units (about 170 million miles, or 270 million kilometres) to our planet," according to NASA. The US space agency added that on Oct. 30, it will be closest to the Sun at about 1.4 astronomical units, or 130 million miles (210 million kilometres), just inside Mars' orbit. As per multiple media reports, the comet will make its closest approch to Earth on Oct. 29.