China Gains Massive Edge In Clean Nuclear Energy Race, Thanks To US Research Shelved In 1960s

After nearly 15 years of rigorous research, China has finally cracked a way to access almost an unlimited amount of nuclear energy through converting thorium to uranium with their experimental salt reactor, reports said this week.

The two megawatt liquid-fuelled thorium-based molten salt reactor or TMSR was developed in the Gobi Desert by the Chinese Academy of Sciences’ Shanghai Institute of Applied Physics, and is the only one to have achieved this historical feat in fuel conversion.

The academy told South China Morning Post that the experiment is the first step towards proving the technical feasibility of using thorium resources in molten salt reactor systems.

While efforts began in 2011 after China promoted the vision to the status of a national scientific pilot project, the source of this knowledge dates even further, back to the US archives from the 1960s.

The United States, which had reportedly developed a small test reactor, may have marked its name on this milestone, had its research not been shelved back in the day to continue favoring uranium-based systems.

The project’s chief scientist, Xu Hongjie was quoted by the SCMP as saying, "US left its research publicly available, waiting for the right successor,” Xu was quoted as saying. “We were that successor.”

Xu added that his team spent years with the declassified US research and mastered every trick in the book before implementing it practically.

According to the SCMP report, a bigger thorium molten salt reactor is already in the works in China. It is estimated to produce 10 megawatts of electricity.