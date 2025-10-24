Chia Seeds May Not Be Safe For Everyone: Here's What Fortis Hospital Doctor Says

Chia seeds are widely considered a healthy addition to your diet. They are packed with nutrients like fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. They are easy to include in meals: sprinkled on yoghurt, blended into smoothies, or soaked in oats for a nutritious snack. Chia seeds are a simple way to support overall wellness and keep your diet balanced. Now, a gastroenterologist has warned that this “trending superfood” may not be suitable for everyone.

Shubham Vatsya, a doctor at Fortis Hospital, has said that chia seeds may cause complications for certain individuals. “Chia seeds may be trending as a superfood, but they’re not for everyone,” Vatsya said.