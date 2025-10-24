Chia Seeds May Not Be Safe For Everyone: Here's What Fortis Hospital Doctor Says
Gastroenterologist Shubham Vatsya has warned that chia seeds, the “trending superfood”, may not be suitable for everyone.
Chia seeds are widely considered a healthy addition to your diet. They are packed with nutrients like fibre, protein, and omega-3 fatty acids. They are easy to include in meals: sprinkled on yoghurt, blended into smoothies, or soaked in oats for a nutritious snack. Chia seeds are a simple way to support overall wellness and keep your diet balanced. Now, a gastroenterologist has warned that this “trending superfood” may not be suitable for everyone.
Shubham Vatsya, a doctor at Fortis Hospital, has said that chia seeds may cause complications for certain individuals. “Chia seeds may be trending as a superfood, but they’re not for everyone,” Vatsya said.
Who Should Avoid Chia Seeds?
People with Low Blood Pressure
Chia seeds are rich in potassium and omega-3s, which can lower blood pressure. For those already dealing with hypotension, this may lead to weakness, dizziness, or fatigue, Vatsya said.
People With Digestive Issues
Individuals suffering from bloating, gas, or Irritable Bowel Syndrome (IBS) may experience worsened discomfort. Chia seeds can sometimes cause cramps and additional gut distress, said the doctor.
Those On Blood Thinners
Chia seeds’ omega-3 properties can further thin the blood, posing a bleeding risk for people on medications like aspirin.
Kidney Patients
For kidney patients, chia seeds may be particularly risky. Their high potassium, phosphorus, and oxalate content can increase the likelihood of kidney stones.
How Much Chia Seeds Should You Consume?
Vatsya advises to consume “1-2 tablespoons a day, with plenty of water.”
Health Benefits Of Chia Seeds
According to Harvard Health, chia seeds:
May lower blood pressure and cholesterol.
Support digestive health and weight management.
Reduce inflammation and help control diabetes.
Protect against chronic diseases like heart disease, cancer, and Alzheimer’s.
Improve mood and potentially reduce anxiety and depression.
How To Eat Chia Seeds
Chia seeds can be added to yoghurt, cereals, salads, smoothies, soups, or pancake batter. They form a gel when mixed with liquid, making them perfect for chia pudding.