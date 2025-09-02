Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Where To Watch September Blood Moon In India And More

Chandra Grahan 2025: The next total lunar eclipse or ‘chandra grahan’ is set to occur on Sept. 7–8. It will be fully visible across many countries in Asia and Western Australia. Some parts of the eclipse will also be visible from Europe, Africa, eastern Australia and New Zealand, offering people a glimpse of the celestial event. However, it won’t be visible from the United States.

A lunar eclipse happens when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. This blocks sunlight and casts a shadow on the moon. During a total eclipse, the moon turns a deep red or appears in a copper colour shade and is often called a "blood moon."

The upcoming lunar eclipse will be the final eclipse of 2025, according to Space.com. The first lunar eclipse that took place on March 13–14 was visible across the Americas.