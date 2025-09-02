Lunar Eclipse 2025: Date, Time, Where To Watch September Blood Moon In India And More
A lunar eclipse happens when Earth moves directly between the Sun and the Moon. This blocks sunlight and casts a shadow on the moon.
Chandra Grahan 2025: The next total lunar eclipse or ‘chandra grahan’ is set to occur on Sept. 7–8. It will be fully visible across many countries in Asia and Western Australia. Some parts of the eclipse will also be visible from Europe, Africa, eastern Australia and New Zealand, offering people a glimpse of the celestial event. However, it won’t be visible from the United States.
The upcoming lunar eclipse will be the final eclipse of 2025, according to Space.com. The first lunar eclipse that took place on March 13–14 was visible across the Americas.
September Lunar Eclipse Timeline:
Penumbral eclipse begins: 15:42 UTC
Partial eclipse begins: 16:39 UTC
Total eclipse begins: 17:31 UTC
Maximum eclipse: 18:11 UTC
Total eclipse ends: 18:52 UTC
Partial eclipse ends: 19:44 UTC
Penumbral eclipse ends: 20:41 UTC
When To Watch Lunar Eclipse In India?
The total lunar eclipse will begin at 17:31 UTC, which means that it will be seen in India at 11 p.m. IST on Sept. 7. The eclipse will move through several phases: penumbral, partial and total. Each phase will offer a unique viewing experience and will be based on a person’s location on the Earth. Asian countries and Western Australia will be witnessing the best views of the upcoming eclipse.
The entire eclipse, including the penumbral and partial phases, will last 5 hours and 27 minutes. The total eclipse phase will continue for about 1 hour and 21 minutes, Space.com reported.
Why Does the Moon Turn Red During the Lunar Eclipse?
During a total lunar eclipse, the Moon moves into Earth’s shadow. According to NASA, as sunlight passes through Earth’s atmosphere, shorter wavelengths like blue and violet light scatter away. Longer wavelengths, such as red and orange light, bend around the Earth and fall on the Moon’s surface. This gives the Moon a reddish glow. More atmospheric dust or clouds can make the red even deeper.