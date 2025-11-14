Bezos’ Blue Origin Lofts NASA Craft, Nails Booster Landing

Blue Origin LLC launched its flagship New Glenn rocket to space and successfully deployed two Mars-bound NASA spacecraft on Thursday in a major feat for the Jeff Bezos-backed company in its quest to compete with SpaceX.

The rocket, roughly 320-feet (97.5 meters) tall, thundered off the launchpad at 3:55 p.m. New York time.

A few minutes after liftoff, the rocket’s lower portion separated from its upper stage, which continued on its journey to space. The rocket’s booster then descended back to Earth, where it fired engines to slow itself down and landed on a barge in the Atlantic Ocean.

Raucous cheers and applause erupted from mission control as the booster touched down on the boat. Bezos, the Amazon.com Inc. founder, could be seen standing next to Blue Origin Chief Executive Officer Dave Limp, among ebullient employees.

“We’re here, we’re in the game, we have a reusable booster and this is just the beginning,” Blue Origin launch commentator Tabitha Lipkin said during the webcast.