Anti-Biotics To Combat 'Superbugs': NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Plant-Based Antibacterial Agents
The researchers used extracts from marigold, mango, and eucalyptus leaves and petals to convert zinc salts into zinc oxide nanocrystals, which were twice as effective in killing bacteria.
Researchers from National Institute of Technology (NIT), Rourkela reported a breakthrough in antibiotic medicinal research on Thursday.
It involves creating zinc oxide nanoparticles to combat "superbugs", the kinds of bacteria that have grown an immunity to continuous exposure of traditional anti-bacterial drugs.
These particles were extracted from plants readily occurring in nature.
"These nanoparticles damage bacterial cells by generating reactive molecules that disrupt vital processes and compromise the cell membrane, However, conventional synthesis methods rely on harsh chemicals, which pose risks to both humans and the environment", Suman Jha, associate professor at NIT Rourkela, told NDTV.
The researchers used extracts from marigold, mango, and eucalyptus leaves and petals to convert zinc salts into zinc oxide nanocrystals.
The plant extracts aid in synthesising the nanoparticles and additionally such as stabilise them with a "herbal shield" called a Phyto-corona. It also regulates zinc ion release, and oversees and supports antibacterial activity according to Jha.
This "shield" stabilises the nanoparticles, helping them attach themselves to bacterial cells, and release zinc ions that wound and kill bacteria.
It does so by disrupting bacterial membranes, manufacturing reactive oxygen molecules, and barring vital functions inside the cells, ultimately causing bacterial death.
Outside of reducing environmental pollution and risks of toxicity, the eco-friendly method also was found to be two times as effective as ones made through artificial means, killing the two most common bacteria types, namely E. coli and Bacillus subtilis.
"This research marks a step towards developing a new generation of green nanomaterials that can strengthen sustainable healthcare system," Jha said.