Anti-Biotics To Combat 'Superbugs': NIT Rourkela Researchers Develop Plant-Based Antibacterial Agents

The researchers used extracts from marigold, mango, and eucalyptus leaves and petals to convert zinc salts into zinc oxide nanocrystals.

The plant extracts aid in synthesising the nanoparticles and additionally such as stabilise them with a "herbal shield" called a Phyto-corona. It also regulates zinc ion release, and oversees and supports antibacterial activity according to Jha.

This "shield" stabilises the nanoparticles, helping them attach themselves to bacterial cells, and release zinc ions that wound and kill bacteria.

It does so by disrupting bacterial membranes, manufacturing reactive oxygen molecules, and barring vital functions inside the cells, ultimately causing bacterial death.

Outside of reducing environmental pollution and risks of toxicity, the eco-friendly method also was found to be two times as effective as ones made through artificial means, killing the two most common bacteria types, namely E. coli and Bacillus subtilis.

"This research marks a step towards developing a new generation of green nanomaterials that can strengthen sustainable healthcare system," Jha said.