Already Proven Wrong: 'LiverDoc' Slams Deepinder Goyal's Theory Linking Gravity To Ageing

Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as the LiverDoc on social media, on Tuesday sharply criticised Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’ that explores the possible role of gravity in human ageing. In a long post on X, Dr. Philips stated that all the hypotheses discussed by Goyal have already been disproved through rational scientific methods.

“The "Gravitational Theory of Ageing" is a reductionist, mono-causal hypothesis that is fundamentally irreconcilable with the established, multi-factorial consensus of modern science of ageing,” the LiverDoc said in his X post.

His comments followed as Goyal, through his new longevity project Continue Research, earlier made claims that ageing is primarily driven by a lifelong cumulative deficit in cerebral blood flow, which he attributed to Earth’s gravity.

Dr. Philips slammed Goyal’s evidence, drawn from astronaut physiology, bat longevity and correlations with human height.

“The "evidence" cited in its support, drawn from astronaut physiology, bat longevity, and human height correlations, consists of misinterpreted data, spurious correlations, and significant logical fallacies,” he said.