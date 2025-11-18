Already Proven Wrong: 'LiverDoc' Slams Deepinder Goyal's Theory Linking Gravity To Ageing
Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips outlined that equating a physical force like gravity with complex biological ageing is a fundamental “category error.”
Dr. Cyriac Abby Philips, popularly known as the LiverDoc on social media, on Tuesday sharply criticised Zomato founder Deepinder Goyal’s ‘Gravity Ageing Hypothesis’ that explores the possible role of gravity in human ageing. In a long post on X, Dr. Philips stated that all the hypotheses discussed by Goyal have already been disproved through rational scientific methods.
“The "Gravitational Theory of Ageing" is a reductionist, mono-causal hypothesis that is fundamentally irreconcilable with the established, multi-factorial consensus of modern science of ageing,” the LiverDoc said in his X post.
His comments followed as Goyal, through his new longevity project Continue Research, earlier made claims that ageing is primarily driven by a lifelong cumulative deficit in cerebral blood flow, which he attributed to Earth’s gravity.
Dr. Philips slammed Goyal’s evidence, drawn from astronaut physiology, bat longevity and correlations with human height.
“The "evidence" cited in its support, drawn from astronaut physiology, bat longevity, and human height correlations, consists of misinterpreted data, spurious correlations, and significant logical fallacies,” he said.
He further pointed out that equating a physical force like gravity with complex biological ageing is a fundamental “category error.”
“I suggest you invest your hard-earned money in proper, effectual and satisfactorily testable theories of ageing to help identify modifiable factors in humans - to help live longer,” he further advised Goyal.
Dr. Philips is not alone in criticising Goyal’s claims. Earlier, Fittr CEO Jitendra Chouksey also slammed Goyal’s “gravity theory of ageing” for propagating it despite a lack of credible evidence.
Highlighting flawed comparisons, Chouksey said in a LinkedIn post: “We live in dangerous times. When I forwarded Deepinder’s “gravity theory of ageing” to Dr Lauren Colenso, a scientist who actually works in this field, she joked that she wanted to delete her social media.”
Chouksey warned that Goyal’s presentation reads more like “sci-fi marketing” and suggested it could be promoting gadgets claiming to improve or monitor brain blood flow.
“All in all, this theory insults scientists who genuinely study ageing….,” he said, demanding that Goyal release the six-week study and raw data that he cited to support his claims.
In a detailed post on his social handles on Nov. 16, Goyal claimed his team’s six-week study found that daily inversion-table use for over 10 minutes increased average brain blood flow by 7%, potentially offsetting a “decade” of age-related decline.