Agra-Born Arvi Bahal Set For Suborbital Spaceflight On Blue Origin Mission

His upcoming suborbital journey aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard places him among a select group of private citizens to experience spaceflight.

02 Aug 2025, 09:21 PM IST i
Among the six-person crew for the NS-34 mission is Arvi Bahal, a US-based investor and real estate professional with roots in Agra, India. (Source: Blue Origin/ X Profile)

Blue Origin's New Shepard programme is set for its latest crewed mission, NS-34, scheduled to launch on Sunday, from Launch Site One in West Texas.

Among the six-person crew for the NS-34 mission is Arvi Bahal, a US-based investor and real estate professional with roots in Agra. Bahal, a naturalised US citizen, is celebrated as a lifelong adventurer with an impressive record of extreme travel, including visiting every country, reaching both poles, and skydiving over Mount Everest.

As reported by NDTV, his upcoming suborbital journey aboard Blue Origin’s New Shepard places him among a select group of private citizens to experience spaceflight.

This flight marks the 14th human journey for New Shepard and the 34th overall in the programme's history, continuing Blue Origin's pursuit of flying humans above the Kármán line, the internationally recognised boundary of space, and inspiring future generations in STEAM fields. The mission aims to contribute to Blue Origin's broader goal of fostering scientific curiosity and shaping the future of human presence in space.

