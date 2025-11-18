3I/ATLAS: NASA To Reveal New Comet Images From Spacecraft, Telescopes: Date, Time And How to Watch

NASA plans to host a live event on Wednesday to share new images of the rare interstellar comet 3I/ATLAS. The visuals will come from several NASA missions and the briefing will take place at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

The event is scheduled for 3 p.m. EST on Wednesday (1:30 a.m. IST on Thursday), the US space agency said in a new blog.

Comet 3I/ATLAS was discovered on July 1 by the NASA-funded ATLAS (Asteroid Terrestrial-impact Last Alert System). It is only the third known object to enter our solar system from deep space. According to NASA, the comet is not a danger to Earth and will stay about 170 million miles away. In early October, it passed within 19 million miles of Mars.