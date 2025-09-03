Zydus Wellness' Comfort Click Acquisition Is Earnings Accretive Says Anand Rathi Maintaining 'Buy'

Post the acquisition, Zydus Wellness’s revenue will cross Rs 50 billion in FY27 (earlier than management target of in three-four years). Further, the acquisition catapults the company into >Rs 50 bn revenue (a milestone few Indian FMCG companies have crossed) and in a league of a select few that focus primarily on health and wellness globally. The company can look to crossselling its products and synergies in the near- to medium-term.