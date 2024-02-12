Zydus LifeSciences Q3 Results Review - India, US, Emerging Market Drives Earnings: Motilal Oswal
Work in progress for innovative pipeline.
Motilal Oswal Report
Zydus Lifesciences Ltd.'s delivered better-than-expected performance for Q3 FY24. Zydus Lifesciences exhibited superior execution in the domestic formulation and emerging markets; however, this was partly offset by a subdued performance in the active pharmaceutical ingredient segment for the quarter.
We raise our earnings estimate by 6%/7% for FY24/FY25 to factor in
the extended limited competition for g-Asacol,
DF growth surpassing industry standards, and
the development of a differentiated product pipeline in the US generics segment.
We value Zydus Lifesciences at 21 times 12 million forward earnings to arrive at a price target of Rs 820.
Zydus Lifesciences continues to build a robust product pipeline in innovative, branded generics as well as generics category. Further, the operational efficiency is expected to drive better-than-industry growth in the DF segment.
However, we reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock, given the limited upside from the current levels.
