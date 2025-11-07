Zydus Lifesciences Q2 Review: ICICI Securities Maintains 'Hold', Sees 4% Downside — Check New Target Price

Zydus’ US sales in Q2 FY26 were driven by supplies of Mirabegron while sales of Asacol are declining due to competitive pressure and Sitagliptin sales have matured. US sales run-rate and profitability of the company are expected to decline sharply as sales of gRevlimid may not be recorded for the next couple of quarters and supplies of Mirabegron beyond Q4 FY26 would depend on the litigation outcome scheduled in Feb’26.