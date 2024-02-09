Zomato Q3 Results Review - Strong Growth Outlook Along With A Broad-Based Delivery : Motilal Oswal

Zomato Ltd. delivered another good quarter, with Q3 FY24 revenue of Rs 32.8 billion, up 15% QoQ/69% YoY, ahead of our estimate of +58% YoY. The growth was fueled by Blinkit, which rose 27% QoQ, while food delivery revenue grew 10% QoQ, driven by a higher take rate (20.1%, +70 basis points QoQ).

This was partially driven by better ad monetisation on the platform. Despite the continued headwinds in the food industry, delivery gross order value grew 6.3% QoQ (including a 100 bp adverse impact from lower delivery charges).