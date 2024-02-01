ZF Commercial Vehicle Q3 Results Review - Exports Impact Overall Growth; Positives Priced In: ICICI Securities
Downgrade to 'Reduce' (from 'Hold') with a discounted cash flow -based target price of Rs 14,003 (earlier Rs 14,903), implying 43 times FY26E earning per share.
NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems India Ltd.'s operational performance with Ebitda at Rs 1.3 billion (-8% QoQ) was below our estimate of Rs 1.6 billion. Revenues were up 3% YoY at Rs 8.9 billion with original equipment manufacturer/export/aftermarket segments’ revenues at Rs 4.8 billion/Rs 2.0 billion/Rs 1.1 billion, and growth of ~19%/(29%)%/10% YoY.
Ebitdam was at 14.9% (plus 20 basis points QoQ), driven by gross margin improvement of plus 40 basis points, partially offset by higher employee expenses. We are building in ~13% revenue compound annual growth rate for FY24-26E with mean Ebitdam of ~16%.
We have cut our revenue and margin estimates due to subdued commercial vehicle retails in recent months, and lower Q3 revenue, leading to 9%/16% cut in FY24E/FY25E earning per share.
Downgrade to 'Reduce' (from 'Hold') with a discounted cash flow -based target price of Rs 14,003 (earlier Rs 14,903), implying 43 times FY26E earning per share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.