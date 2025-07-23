Zee Entertainment Shares Downgraded To 'Add' By Dolat Capital Post Weak Q1 Results — Check Target Price

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd.’s Q1 FY26 was significantly weak. Domestic ad revenues declined steeply by 19% YoY. Revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax in Q1 came at -14/-16/-11% YoY, whereas for FY25 it grew by -4/+28/+36% YoY led by costs rationalization.

Following five consecutive years of Ebitda decline (FY19-24), the company witnessed a rebound in FY25. We expect Zee’s financials to benefit from-