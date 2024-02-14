Zee Entertainment Q3 Review - Weakness In Ad Revenues Persists; Recovery Expected To Be Gradual: Motilal Oswal

Zee Entertainment Enterprise Ltd.’s revenue declined 3% YoY, led by continued weakness in ad spending within the Fmcg segment and impact of cricket world cup led to Ebitda decline of 43% YoY (in-line). Adjusted profit after tax (excl. extraordinary items) declined 30% YoY to Rs 924 million.

We have revised down our Ebitda/PAT estimates for FY25 by 8%/11%, on account of slower recovery within the ad revenues and higher opex.

With the merger processes now being called off, the company’s growth plans going ahead would remain a key monitorable.

We reiterate our 'Neutral' stance on the stock with the target price of Rs 200/share.