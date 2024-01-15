Yasho Industries - Set To Capture Next Leg Of Growth Through Its Expansion At Pakhajan: Prabhudas Lilladher
Expect overall utilisation to average 70% in FY25E
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
We recently met the management of Yasho Industries Ltd. Established in 1985, the company manufactures specialty chemicals in its 12,500 million tonnes per annum plant at Vapi.
The business is divided into two verticals- industrial and consumer chemicals. Industrial chemicals, accounting for ~83% of revenues, caters to tyres, automobile components, conveyor belts, latex gloves, industrial lubricants and greases, stabilisers and intermediates for pharma and agrochem industries.
Consumer segment caters to flavours and fragrances, dentrifices and oral care preparations, edible oils and nutraceuticals.
Yasho Industries is set to capture next leg of growth through its 17,500 mtpa expansion at Pakhajan.
In H1 FY24, earnings per share stood at Rs 23.2. The stock trades at 35.5 times annualized H1 FY24 earnings per share.
