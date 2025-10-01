Why Now Is The Right Time To Buy United Breweries Stock? Nirmal Bang Lists Five Key Reasons

United Breweries commands ~50% market share, leading the industry.
(Photo source: United Breweries Company website)
United Breweries, as the market leader with nearly half of the country’s beer volumes, is best placed to capture this multi-year growth cycle. With distribution infrastructure scaling up, consumer demand tilting toward premium brands, and peers struggling to regain momentum, Nirmal Bang believe United Breweries’ growth story is shifting from cyclical recovery to structural compounding.