WeWork India IPO Opens On Oct. 3 — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Angel One's Report For Key Issue Details

WeWork IPO comprises an offer-for-sale component consisting of 4.62 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each. The IPO will open on Oct. 3 and close on Oct. 7..NDTV Profit’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy..Angeo One Report.WeWork India Management Ltd. is launching an initial public offering with a price band of Rs 615–Rs 648 per share, aiming to raise up to Rs 3,000-crore. The IPO will open on Oct. 3 and close on Oct. 7.The offering comprises an offer-for-sale of 4.63 crore shares, with no fresh issue component, meaning the company will not receive any proceeds from the IPO. The shares of WeWork will be listed on both the National Stock Exchange and the BSE on Oct. 10.At the upper IPO price band of Rs 648, WeWork India’s post-issue P/E stands at 67.75x, indicating a premium valuation; while the company is profitable and operates in a growing flexible workspace sector, high fixed costs, revenue concentration, and market risks make returns uncertain leading to a 'Neutral' recommendation. .Key RisksKey challenges for WeWork India include a fragmented industry with multiple operators, demand volatility during economic downturns, potential oversupply risks in major metropolitan markets..Company OverviewWeWork India Management, launched in 2017, is the largest premium flexible workspace provider in the country and the exclusive licensee of the WeWork brand, promoted by Embassy Group with access to Grade A office assets and real estate expertise. As of June 30, 2025, the company operated 68 centres across 8 cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Pune, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Noida, Delhi, and Chennai, with a total capacity of 114,077 desks spanning 7.67 million sq. ft., of which 94% is located in Grade A developments.Its offerings include Private Offices, Managed Offices, Enterprise Suites, Serviced Floors, Hybrid models, and Digital solutions such as WeWork All Access, On Demand, Virtual Office, and Workplace SaaS, serving a diversified base of Fortune 500 firms, global MNCs, GCCs, MSMEs, start-ups, and freelancers, with enterprise clients contributing 76% of membership feesin Q1 FY26. WeWork India has been the largest operator by total revenue, playing a significant role in the growth and evolution of the flexible workspace sector, and its strong brand positioning and global network have enabled it to attract marquee clients such as Amazon Web Services, JP Morgan, Discovery Communications, Deutsche Telekom Digital Labs, CBA Services, and Grant Thornton Bharat..Sector OutlookThe Indian flexible workspace sector is experiencing strong growth, driven by the adoption of hybrid work models and increasing demand for scalable, cost-efficient office solutions. The market currently comprises 96 million sq. ft. across 500+ operators and 2,200+ centres, with approximately 90% of this stock concentrated in key Tier-1 cities, while demand in Non-Tier-1 citiesis also steadily rising.By 2027, the sector is projected to expand to 280–300 million sq. ft., with revenue potential of Rs 730–960 billion, creating significant opportunities for WeWork India to leverage its premium flexible workspace offerings and Core+Flex strategies..Click on the attachment to read the full report:.WeWork Management IPO: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates, And More — All You Need To Know.DISCLAIMERThis report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit..Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.