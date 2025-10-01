Business NewsResearch ReportsWeWork India IPO Opens On Oct. 3 — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Angel One's Report For Key Issue Details
ADVERTISEMENT

WeWork India IPO Opens On Oct. 3 — Should You Subscribe Or Not? Read Angel One's Report For Key Issue Details

WeWork has set the price band between Rs 615 and Rs 648 per share for its Rs 3,000-crore.

01 Oct 2025, 05:49 PM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>WeWork IPO will open on Oct. 3 and close on Oct. 7.</p><p> (Representative image. Source: Envato)</p></div>
WeWork IPO will open on Oct. 3 and close on Oct. 7.

(Representative image. Source: Envato)

WeWork IPO comprises an offer-for-sale component consisting of 4.62 crore shares of Rs 10 face value each. The IPO will open on Oct. 3 and close on Oct. 7.
To continue reading this story
You must be an existing Premium User
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT