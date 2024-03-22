Westlife Foodworld - Decent Medium-Term Opportunity: Yes Securities Initiates Coverage With A Buy
We believe near-term sectoral demand pain and company-specific overhang translates into a decent medium-term investment (~14% CAGR return over next three years).
Yes Securities Report
We initiate coverage on Westlife Foodworld Ltd. with Buy rating based on the following arguments:
robust market opportunity,
continued improvement in average unit volume,
albeit at a lower rate than the sharp growth seen in last seven years,
growing momentum of store expansion,
earnings likely to grow at more than 60% over FY24E-26E (~17% over FY23-FY26E) with industry leading-same-store sales growth,
Despite near-term overhang we reckon industry and Westlife Foodworld will emerge stronger.
Price correction provides decent entry point for medium-term horizon.
