Welspun Living Q3 - Structural Business Growth, Capex Plans To Bolster Revenue Visibility: Axis Securities

Welspun Living Ltd.'s reported one of its strongest quarters on all fronts on the back of strong replenishment demand in the USA; however, missed our estimates as we expected higher pickup in the flooring segment.

Welspun reported revenue of 2411 crore up by 29% YoY missing our estimate of 2521 crore. The Ebitda came in at 339 crore up by 75% YoY lower than our estimate of 379 crore on account of flooring segment clocking 8.1% margins.

This led to an overall profit after tax of 179 crore up by 308% YoY but missed our estimate of 216 crore by 17%.