Research ReportsWeaker Q1 Does Not Deter The Strong Business Proposition For IndiGo: ICICI Securities
ADVERTISEMENT

Weaker Q1 Does Not Deter The Strong Business Proposition For IndiGo: ICICI Securities

ICICI Securities expects total passenger within range of 30.5-31.5 million for IndiGo in Q1FY26E

08 Jul 2025, 10:11 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p> IndiGo’s management had guided for a mid-teen growth in ASK for Q1FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)</p></div>
IndiGo’s management had guided for a mid-teen growth in ASK for Q1FY26. (Photo: Vijay Sartape/NDTV Profit)
IndiGo in Q4 FY25 reported PRASK of Rs 4.65 driven by strong travel demand from festivities, wedding season and the Maha Kumbh. However, Q1 FY26 has been marred with geopolitical issues around the world and Air India’s unfortunate accident.
To continue reading this story
Subscribe to Unlock & Enjoy your 
Subscriber-Only benefits

Choose a plan

Renews automatically. Cancel anytime.
As a Subscriber you get
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Access to
Access to
Bloomberg Stories
20,000+
20,000+
Research Reports
Ad-Lite
Ad-Lite
Experience
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
Exclusive Stories
Curated
Curated
Newsletters
Priority Pass
Priority Pass
to Special Events
Subscriber-Only
Subscriber-Only
Rewards
Full Access to
Full Access to
NDTV Profit App
Still Not convinced ? Know More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT