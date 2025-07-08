ADVERTISEMENT
Weaker Q1 Does Not Deter The Strong Business Proposition For IndiGo: ICICI Securities
ICICI Securities expects total passenger within range of 30.5-31.5 million for IndiGo in Q1FY26E
IndiGo in Q4 FY25 reported PRASK of Rs 4.65 driven by strong travel demand from festivities, wedding season and the Maha Kumbh. However, Q1 FY26 has been marred with geopolitical issues around the world and Air India’s unfortunate accident.
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT