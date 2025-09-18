Business NewsResearch ReportsWaaree, Premier Energies Gets Yes Securities 'Buy' Rating As It Initiates Coverage — Check Target Price
India’s GDP is expected to soar at a CAGR of ~6-6.5% by 2030 on the wings of humungous energy consumption, adds the brokerage.

18 Sep 2025, 09:34 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>The % share of coal and petroleum products is likely to drop, that of Natural gas and Renewables is expected to rise, with Renewables growing at a faster rate.. (Photo source: Freepik)</p></div>
India’s solar component manufacturing capacity (solar modules and cells) has seen exponential growth, well endorsed by the government’s ambitious target to reach 900GW by FY32 (CEA). Large players will drive the energy transition, thanks to their healthy balance sheets, as also the intent to capture significant value both through backward integration and forward integration into storage, and green hydrogen.
